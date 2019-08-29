Middle East

Raqqa Slowly Recovers from IS Rule But Residents Fear Militants' Return

August 29, 2019 09:25 AM
Once the epicenter of the self-declared “Islamic State” that ruled over parts of Syria and Iraq, Raqqa is slowly recovering after its liberation even though occasional attacks by extremists are on the rise.  There is a lingering fear among Raqqa residents that IS sleeper cells will rise up and take their revenge against those who are now living in peace with the authorities that defeated the militants and put an end to the harsh version of Islamic Law that guided their rule.  VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Raqqa, Syria.

