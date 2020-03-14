Raqqa Women Revive Basketball Tournament Years After IS

Once subject to strict Islamic State (IS) rules, women in the group’s former self-proclaimed capital Raqqa are now trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to their lives. Dozens of school girls across the city have participated in a basketball tournament for the first time since the defeat of the group by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the U.S., in October 2017. VOA's Reber Kalo filed this report from Raqqa, Syria.