Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld
June 08, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Bosnian military chief Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld Tuesday by the United Nations’ International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia,” Mladic had appealed his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Bosnian War.