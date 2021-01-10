Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
January 10, 2021 10:30 PM
Listen
Reaction and response to Wednesday Capitol attack
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
More Democrats and Republicans are calling on US President to resign or advocating for impeachment. We take a look at the legal definitions of sedition and insurrection; and the growing split in the Republican party. Plus an update on the Indonesian jetliner crash, and the 2020 Prince Claus FundPrincipal Laureate.