Read, the Beloved Country: Literature in Locked-Down South Africa

May 11, 2020 04:50 AM
This is a story about books in an unlikely place, and their struggle to get into the hands of people during a national lockdown. South Africa’s eased lockdown means books are finally available for sale again, but in the nation’s biggest city, with its reputation for speed and hustle, do people care? VOA’s Anita Powell takes us on a literary journey through the unlikeliest of literary towns: Johannesburg.

Anita Powell
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
