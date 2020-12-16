Press Freedom

Record 274 Journalists Jailed Globally  

December 16, 2020 08:26 PM
The number of journalists jailed for their work hit a record high in 2020, with 274 imprisoned globally. The annual survey by press freedom organization Committee to Protect Journalists lists China, Turkey and Egypt as the worst jailers. Unrest in Belarus and Ethiopia led to a surge in arrests, and protests in the U.S. resulted in unprecedented numbers of arrests. VOA’s Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat has more.

Jessica Jerreat
Jessica Jerreat
