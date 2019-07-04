Record Number of Americans Travel for Independence Day
July 4, 2019 06:47 AM
A record-breaking number of Americans, close to 50 million, are expected to travel on Independence Day this year, which is 4% more than the same time last year. While many travelers fly to their destination, most are driving even if they have to cover a long distance. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Americans are willing to spend hours in the car and drive hundreds of kilometers to visit family or reach a getaway destination.