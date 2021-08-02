Europe

As Record Refugee Numbers Cross Channel, Britain Seeks to Criminalize Irregular Migration 

August 02, 2021 02:51 PM
A record number of migrants has crossed the English Channel this year from France to Britain in small boats. The British government is aiming to deter the migrants by making it a criminal offense to arrive in the country without permission, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London. 

