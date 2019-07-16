Africa

Refugees Blame DRC's Chronic Violence on Battle for Mineral Wealth

July 16, 2019 10:58 AM
Refugees Blame DRC's Chronic Violence on Battle for Mineral Wealth video player.
For decades, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- the Ituri and North Kivu provinces especially -- has endured ethnic violence leaving thousands dead and many more seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Halima Athumani spoke with survivors of the violence at a refugee settlement in western Uganda and with analysts about why the conflict drags on.

 

