Refugees Blame DRC's Chronic Violence on Battle for Mineral Wealth
July 16, 2019 10:58 AM
For decades, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- the Ituri and North Kivu provinces especially -- has endured ethnic violence leaving thousands dead and many more seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Halima Athumani spoke with survivors of the violence at a refugee settlement in western Uganda and with analysts about why the conflict drags on.