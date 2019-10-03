Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity

Science & Health

The sloth - a super slow tree dweller that spends most of its life hanging upside down - isn't on an endangered species list.  But human activity hasn't  been kind to the popular creature who lives in the tropical rain forests of Central and South America. VOA's Arash Arabasadi tell us about a rehabilitation program that aims to get sloths back on their feet … and into treetops.

