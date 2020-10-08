With Relations Strained at Times, NATO Allies Closely Watch US Election
October 08, 2020 09:54 AM
America’s allies in Europe are watching closely as the U.S. presidential election enters its final leg. Transatlantic relations have at times been strained under President Trump, and some key European allies hope for a return to more stability under a Joe Biden presidency. But some other NATO members have welcomed Donald Trump’s demands for Europe to pull its weight. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Producer: Jon Spier