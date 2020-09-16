Release of Torture Videos Prompts Denials by Mozambican Authorities
September 16, 2020 08:08 PM
Amnesty International says it has obtained videos showing Mozambique's security forces torturing and abusing militants. The advocacy group is calling for independent investigations, but the spokesperson for Mozambique’s Defense Ministry says the videos shouldn’t be taken seriously. Salem Solomon has the story.
Producer: Salem Solomon.