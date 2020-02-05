Report: Africa Delivers Largest Profits on Investment
February 05, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies make bigger profits investing in Africa than in any other region of the world, according to a new report from the Overseas Development Institute — which urges global firms to seek profits on the continent rather than seeing it as a place to do charitable work. Henry Ridgwell spoke to African business leaders and entrepreneurs at the recent UK-Africa Investment Summit about their hopes for trade with Britain now it has officially left the European Union.