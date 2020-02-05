Economy & Business

Report: Africa Delivers Largest Profits on Investment

February 05, 2020 06:22 PM
Embed

Companies make bigger profits investing in Africa than in any other region of the world, according to a new report from the Overseas Development Institute — which urges global firms to seek profits on the continent rather than seeing it as a place to do charitable work. Henry Ridgwell spoke to African business leaders and entrepreneurs at the recent UK-Africa Investment Summit about their hopes for trade with Britain now it has officially left the European Union.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 16:16
Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Kenya Fighting to End Female Genital Mutilation by 2023
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 15:25
Malaysian Weight Loss Movement Tries to Combat Country's Obesity Crisis
Malaysian Weight Loss Movement Tries to Combat Country's Obesity Crisis
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 13:36
Annual Virginia Ice Sculpture Festival Attracts Carvers From All Over US
Annual Virginia Ice Sculpture Festival Attracts Carvers From All Over US
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 13:06
Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 11:47
Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus
Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus