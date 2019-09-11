USA

Report: Trump Orders Crackdown on Homelessness in California

September 11, 2019 01:52 AM
The Washington Post reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a crackdown on homelessness in California. In a report Tuesday, the newspaper quotes four unnamed administration officials who said the president wants the administration to get involved in getting homeless people off the streets of cities with growing homeless populations. Officials say the focus has been on Los Angeles' Skid Row. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has insight into the so-called "homeless capital of the United States."

