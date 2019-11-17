Science & Health

Report: US Agriculture Uses Child Labor, Exposes Them to Health Hazards

November 17, 2019 08:20 PM
New research has found that U.S. agriculture uses child workers without proper training and care for their safety. The report published last week in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine says 33 children are injured every day while working on U.S. farms, and more child workers die in agriculture than in any other industry. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports rights groups blame loopholes in U.S. laws for failing to protect child workers in agriculture

Zlatica Hoke
