Report Warns Hypersonic, Dual-Capable Missiles Pose Huge Global Threat

August 13, 2019 12:28 PM
New missile technologies – including so-called hypersonic systems capable of travelling at more than 25 times the speed of sound – are fueling a new global arms race, according to a new report. The research warns that the collapse of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and Russia last month is just the latest example of the growing pressure on the global security architecture – and new treaties are urgently needed to counter the threat of emerging technologies. Henry Ridgwell reports.

