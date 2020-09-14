COVID-19 Pandemic

Reporter Returns to Kenya and a New Coronavirus Reality

September 14, 2020 10:32 AM
Kenya-based reporter Ruud Elmendorp spent almost six months in Tanzania because of travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus. But he finally made it home after the skies between Tanzania and Kenya reopened. He is happy to be reunited with his girlfriend but he found another Kenya than the country he left in March. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Dar es Salaam and Nairobi.

Ruud Elmendorp
By
Ruud Elmendorp
