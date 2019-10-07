USA

Reports: Second Whistleblower Alleges Trump Wrongdoing

October 7, 2019 06:18 AM
Reports Second Whistleblower Alleges Trump Wrongdoing video player.
Embed
Link

The rhetoric is heating up in Washington as the House of Representatives pursues its impeachment inquiry targeting U.S. President Donald Trump.  A second whistleblower from the intelligence community has alleged wrongdoing by Trump in his dealings with Ukraine, according to a lawyer who represents two unnamed intelligence officials. Mike O’Sullivan allegations of corruption are flying in both directions.

Default Author Profile
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 07:01
One of Nicaragua's Oldest Newspapers Closes
Nicaraguan Newspaper
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 06:29
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 06:15
Iraq's PM Announces Reforms in Response to Deadly Protests
Iraq's PM Announces Reforms in Response to Deadly Protests
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 06:10
Robotic Skeleton Links with Brain of Paralyzed Man; Lets Him Walk
Robotic Skeleton Links with Brain of Paralyzed Man; Lets Him Walk
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 06:05
Film 'Joker' Raises Concerns of Violence
Film 'Joker' Raises Concerns of Violence