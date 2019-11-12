South & Central Asia

Reports of Vaping Health Risks on Rise in Pakistan

November 12, 2019 01:06 PM
Reports of Vaping Health Risks on Rise in Pakistan video player.
Embed
Link

Over the past couple of years, many smokers have made the switch to electronic cigarettes in what is called vaping. The appeal is the idea that vapers get all the benefits from smoking cigarettes without the tar and ash. However, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 37 deaths have been connected to vaping in the United States.  Gaitty Ara Anis reports for VOA from Islamabad on the impact of vaping in Pakistan.

Default Author Profile
By
Gaitty Ara Anis
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 13:39
East. West. Berlin
East. West. Berlin.
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 00:40
Cold Weather, Snow Come Early to Some US States
Cold Weather, Snow Come Early to Some US States
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 15:20
Reborn Slovenian Railroad is History Come Alive
Reborn Slovenian Railroad is History Come Alive
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 14:52
Bilateral Tensions High Ahead of Erdogan-Trump Meeting
Bilateral Tensions High Ahead of Erdogan-Trump Meeting
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 11:05
Albuquerque's Community College, Seedbed of Local Film Industry
Albuquerque's Community College, Seedbed of Local Film Industry