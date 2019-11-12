Reports of Vaping Health Risks on Rise in Pakistan

Over the past couple of years, many smokers have made the switch to electronic cigarettes in what is called vaping. The appeal is the idea that vapers get all the benefits from smoking cigarettes without the tar and ash. However, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 37 deaths have been connected to vaping in the United States. Gaitty Ara Anis reports for VOA from Islamabad on the impact of vaping in Pakistan.