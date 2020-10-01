REPOST MONDAY - Turkey Looks to Technology to Contain Covid
October 01, 2020 04:36 PM
With many European countries struggling with tracking and tracing those infected with COVID 19, Turkey is claiming some success with its HES mobile phone application. The app is increasingly seen as key by Turkish authorities in the country’s battle against the virus as the number of infections surge. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Camera: Berke Bas