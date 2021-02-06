Republican Congressman Faces Blowback for Anti-Trump Stance
February 06, 2021 03:18 AM
A fight over the future of the Republican Party is underway as former President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial. VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from the Midwest state of Illinois, where a Republican congressman is weathering intense blowback for demanding his party turn the page on Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Producer: Kane Farabaugh.