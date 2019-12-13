Republican-Led Senate Looms as Trump's Savior

As early as next week, President Donald Trump could become only the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. If the Democratically-controlled House votes to impeach Trump for allegedly abusing his power related to his dealings with Ukraine, the case would move to the Republican-controlled Senate for an impeachment trial early next year where the political landscape is much more favorable to the president. From Washington, VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on what a Senate trial would look like.