Republicans Begin Convention With Live and Virtual Events
August 23, 2020 04:58 PM
Republicans prepare to open their national convention this week with a series of live and virtual events. Party delegates start Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will likely officially nominate President Donald Trump as their candidate in November’s national election to decide who controls the White House. The president plans to speak all four nights of the convention and to give his acceptance speech in Washington. Party representatives discuss on Sunday morning talk shows. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more