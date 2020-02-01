Trump Impeachment

Republicans Defeat Call for Witnesses in Trump Trial

February 01, 2020 05:14 AM
Embed

The Republican-majority U.S. Senate defeated a Democratic attempt Friday to call new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The defeat all but brings deliberations in the trial to a close, with senators expected to acquit Trump of two charges, including allegations he abused the power of his office by leveraging U.S. aid to Ukraine to benefit his own personal political interests. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 20:09
DC Carnival Queen Braves Social Stereotypes
DC Carnival Queen Braves Social Stereotypes
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 20:11
Frieden Discusses Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
Frieden Discusses Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 19:57
Maryland Town Hosts World's Largest Polar Bear Plunge for Charity
Maryland Town Hosts World's Largest Polar Bear Plunge for Charity
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 19:37
US Troops Block Russian Military Patrols in Northeastern Syria
US Troops Block Russian Military Patrols in Northeastern Syria
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 19:17
Frustration in South Korea as Cost-sharing Talks With US Drag On
Frustration in South Korea as Cost-sharing Talks With US Drag On