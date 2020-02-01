Republicans Defeat Call for Witnesses in Trump Trial
February 01, 2020 05:14 AM
The Republican-majority U.S. Senate defeated a Democratic attempt Friday to call new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The defeat all but brings deliberations in the trial to a close, with senators expected to acquit Trump of two charges, including allegations he abused the power of his office by leveraging U.S. aid to Ukraine to benefit his own personal political interests. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.