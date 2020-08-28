Republicans, Democrats Adapt Conventions to Pandemic Reality
August 28, 2020 01:52 AM
Republicans have their turn this week holding their convention to renominate Donald Trump to run for a second term as president of the United States. As with the Democrats last week, the coronavirus pandemic forced Republicans to rethink holding a convention while remaining socially distant. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how it is working.