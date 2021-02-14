USA

Republicans, Democrats Face Different Challenges in Post-Trump Era 

February 14, 2021 09:13 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 35 MB
Original | 57 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Following the acquittal Saturday of former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, Trump’s future in politics remains uncertain.  Fifty-seven senators voted to convict him, including seven from his own Republican Party — falling short, however, of the 67 votes needed for conviction.  Mike O’Sullivan reports that Republicans and Democrats face separate challenges in the post-Trump era.

Camera: Genia Dulot

Default Author Profile
By
Mike O’Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:23 AM
COVID-19 Funerals Cause Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
COVID-19 Causes Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:18 AM
Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill
Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:03 AM
Valentine’s Day: A Celebration for All
Valentine’s Day: A Celebration for All
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 08:28 PM
US Senate Acquits Trump of Inciting Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
US Senate Acquits Trump of Inciting Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:35 PM
Impeachment Trial Renews Focus on Domestic Terrorism
Impeachment Trial Renews Focus on Domestic Terrorism