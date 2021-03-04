US Politics

Republicans Pursue Voting Changes after Record US Election Turnout

March 04, 2021 02:28 AM
Republican state lawmakers are pushing restrictive voting bills in dozens of U.S. states after record voter turnout in the 2020 elections saw Democrats take the White House and control of the U.S. Congress. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports the Midwest state of Iowa is one of many to take up legislation that could limit voter access.
Camera: Kane Farabaugh   Producer: Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
