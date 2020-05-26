COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Look to Immune System for Clues on COVID-19

May 26, 2020 05:28 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

The human immune system is made up of millions of "T" cells, which recognize and help fight viruses that enter the body. Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies have created a test to identify and analyze how these cells respond to COVID-19. The results will help researchers improve diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. Tina Trinh has more.

Camera: Skype  Produced by: Tina Trinh

Tina Trinh
By
Tina Trinh
Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 15:44
Medical Students Skip Graduation to Help in COVID Fight
Medical Students Skip Graduation to Help in COVID Fight
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 12:51
Growing Number of Robots Work Inside Restaurants and Out on the Streets
Growing Number of Robots Work Inside Restaurants and Out on the Streets
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:35
COVID-19 Impacting the Mental Wellbeing of Many People in South Africa
Covid-19 Impacting the Mental Wellbeing of Many People in South Africa
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 18:33
Afghan Government to Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release
Afghan Government to Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 06:16
Volunteers 'Adopt' New Grandparents During Pandemic
In this May 6, 2020 photo, 85-year-old Francisco Huayta and his wife, 93-year-old Guillermina Chumacero, speak with volunteer