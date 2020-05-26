Researchers Look to Immune System for Clues on COVID-19
May 26, 2020 05:28 PM
The human immune system is made up of millions of "T" cells, which recognize and help fight viruses that enter the body. Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies have created a test to identify and analyze how these cells respond to COVID-19. The results will help researchers improve diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. Tina Trinh has more.
Camera: Skype Produced by: Tina Trinh