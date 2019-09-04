Africa

Restaurant in Cape Town Serves Insect - Only Menu

Farming them is much kinder to the environment than raising cattle or pigs. They require less land, less water, and emit fewer greenhouse gases. So far so good… that is, if eating gourmet dishes featuring a variety of creeply-crawlies (crawling insects) doesn't bug you (cause distress).  If you are eating right now, you may want to put down your fork until after VOA’s Arash Arabasadi digs into the story.

