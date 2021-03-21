Restrictions on Restaurants, Events in NYC Continue to be Relaxed
March 21, 2021 01:37 PM
New York, one of the U.S. cities hit hardest by the coronavirus last year, is continuing to open, with commercial event organizations allowed to operate again, restaurants increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%, and live venues, like Broadway theaters, to start up as well. But the city is far from any kind of normalcy. Henry Morton reports.
Camera: Henry Morton
Producer: Igor Tsikhanenka