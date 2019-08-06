Retracing Path of First Slaves in Virginia
This August marks the 400th anniversary of the landing of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. Their arrival was the start of what would become one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history, 224 years of slavery. VOA's Chris Simkins takes us to the place history was made and reveals how these first African slaves, along with the many who followed, and their descendants, shaped the course of a nation.