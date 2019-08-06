Retracing Path of First Slaves in Virginia

August 6, 2019 05:35 AM
US Commemorates 400th Anniversary of Slavery in America video player.
Download File
Embed

This August marks the 400th anniversary of the landing of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. Their arrival was the start of what would become one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history, 224 years of slavery.  VOA's Chris Simkins takes us to the place history was made and reveals how these first African slaves, along with the many who followed, and their descendants, shaped the course of a nation.

Latest Episodes
August 14, 2019
Former Child Prostitute Inspires as Computer Programming Teacher
Former Child Prostitute Inspires as Computer Programming Teacher
August 14, 2019
Explainer: Hong Kong Airport
Explainer: Hong Kong Airport
August 14, 2019
Trump Criticizes China's Stance on Trade, But Not on Hong Kong
Trump China WEB.mp4
August 14, 2019
Trump Resorts in Indonesia Stirs Allegations of Conflicts of Interest
Trump Resorts in Indonesia Stirs Allegations of Conflicts of Interest
August 14, 2019
Former NBA Player’s Foundation Supports South Sudan’s Youth
Former NBA Player’s Foundation Supports South Sudan’s Youth
Related Stories
African American Slavery Tucker Family teaser image
00:05:11
TV

Families Seek Clues About Enslaved Ancestors

Four hundred years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia, slavery remains a dark chapter in American history.
00:05:19

How US Slave Trade Built a New America