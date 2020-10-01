Rights Groups and Supporters Question Hotel Rwanda Figure's Arrest, Prospect for Fair Trial
The story of how Paul Rusesabagina protected Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the Rwandan genocide was the subject of a 2004 Oscar-nominated film, Hotel Rwanda. But Rusesabagina was arrested last month in Rwanda, accused of funding rebel groups. Observers tell VOA they fear his conviction in a Kigali court is a foregone conclusion. VOA’s Salem Solomon has the latest.
