Europe

Rights Groups Condemn Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters in Russia

July 30, 2019 04:43 AM
Rights Groups Condemn Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters in Russia video player.
Embed

Human rights groups have condemned excessive use of force by the police on Saturday against protesters demanding free elections in Moscow. Human Rights Watch issued a statement Monday saying Russian authorities use repression to face down dissent and assert control. About 1,400 protesters have been arrested in the Russian capital for demonstrating against elimination of opposition candidates from upcoming Moscow city assembly elections. Also, as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, there are fears that one of the top protest organizers, Alexey Navalny, has been poisoned while in detention.

Latest Episodes
July 30, 2019
Trump Escalates Racially Charged Attacks Against Critics
Trump Escalates Racially Charged Attacks Against Critics
July 30, 2019
Global Health Crisis Fears as Malaria Parasite in Southeast Asia Develops Drug Resistance
Global Health Crisis Fears as Malaria Parasite in Southeast Asia Develops Drug Resistance
July 30, 2019
Syrian Kurds Concerned with Turkey Military Buildup near Border
Turkey Syria WEB.mp4
July 30, 2019
After Anniversary, NASA Aims Beyond Earth Orbit
After Anniversary, NASA Aims Beyond Earth Orbit
July 29, 2019
Sexual Harassment Targeting Foreign Students
Are International Students Easier Targets for Sexual Harassment?