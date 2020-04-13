Europe

Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'

April 13, 2020 08:28 AM
Governments around the world have introduced emergency laws to help them tackle the coronavirus outbreak. In the first segment in a series of VOA reports examining how the pandemic is affecting global democracies, Henry Ridgwell looks at Hungary’s sweeping new legislation — which critics say gives the government of that country unprecedented powers to bypass democracy and silence critics.  Gabor Ancsin and Justin Spike in Budapest also contributed to this report.

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
