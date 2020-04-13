Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'
April 13, 2020 08:28 AM
Governments around the world have introduced emergency laws to help them tackle the coronavirus outbreak. In the first segment in a series of VOA reports examining how the pandemic is affecting global democracies, Henry Ridgwell looks at Hungary’s sweeping new legislation — which critics say gives the government of that country unprecedented powers to bypass democracy and silence critics. Gabor Ancsin and Justin Spike in Budapest also contributed to this report.