2020 USA Votes

Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support

January 09, 2021 01:45 AM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 24 MB
720p | 50 MB
1080p | 97 MB
Original | 109 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week’s joint session of Congress shaped up as President Donald Trump’s last chance – however far-fetched – to subvert the November election results and claim victory for another term. And he counted on the continued loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence, who formally presided over the proceeding. Steve Redisch has more.

Producer: Kim Weeks

Default Author Profile
By
Steve Redisch
Latest Episodes
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 12:59 AM
Americans Struggle to Process US Capitol Assault
Americans Struggle to Process US Capitol Assault
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 12:42 AM
Unusual Bird Spectacle Has Humans Flocking to Parking Lot
Unusual Bird Spectacle Has Humans Flocking to Parking Lot
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 07:05 PM
Countries Scramble to Contain New Coronavirus Surges
Countries Scramble to Contain New Coronavirus Surges
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 04:42 PM
Giant US Consumer Tech Show Goes On — Online
Giant US Consumer Tech Show Goes On — Online
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 03:32 PM
Healing and Giving  
Healing and Giving (VOA Connect Ep 156)