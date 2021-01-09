Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support
January 09, 2021 01:45 AM
This week’s joint session of Congress shaped up as President Donald Trump’s last chance – however far-fetched – to subvert the November election results and claim victory for another term. And he counted on the continued loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence, who formally presided over the proceeding. Steve Redisch has more.
Producer: Kim Weeks