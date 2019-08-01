Rivals Go After Biden in Democratic Debate

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was center-stage for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate, and Biden often found himself under attack by several of his nine rivals on stage. But Biden was quick to counter-attack in what was a free-wheeling debate and also made an impassioned case that he is the Democrat best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump next year. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more on the second night of the second round of Democratic debates.

