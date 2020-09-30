Robot Arms Perform Tests to Detect COVID-19
September 30, 2020 09:51 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The world recently reached a tragic milestone of one million known deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Experts say more testing is key to combating the virus’s spread. A biotech company in Taiwan has developed a robot capable of conducting thousands of COVID tests each day, making it possible to safely revive the economy. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Camera: Reuters
Producer: Arash Arabasadi