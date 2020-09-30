COVID-19 Pandemic

Robot Arms Perform Tests to Detect COVID-19

September 30, 2020 09:51 AM
The world recently reached a tragic milestone of one million known deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.  Experts say more testing is key to combating the virus’s spread.  A biotech company in Taiwan has developed a robot capable of conducting thousands of COVID tests each day, making it possible to safely revive the economy.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Camera: Reuters
Producer: Arash Arabasadi    

 

Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
