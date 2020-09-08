Robot Sloths Beat Humans In Race to Save Endangered Plants
September 08, 2020 09:17 AM
Many robots are being developed and used these days to maximize speed so factories can efficiently make more products. One robot developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology is celebrated for how slow it is. It’s called a SlothBot and visitors can see it working at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.
Camera: Carlos Andres Cuervo