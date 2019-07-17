USA

'Rocket City' Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

July 17, 2019 07:08 AM
In the race to the moon in the 1960s, the development of the large rockets that could thrust the spacecraft beyond Earth’s atmosphere became a critical element in the success of the Apollo program. The place where the Saturn V rocket was developed -- Huntsville, Alabama – is today known as “Rocket City.” As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the 50th anniversary of the mission to land on the moon puts a spotlight on the city’s historic role in the Apollo program, and beyond.

