'Rocket City' Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

In the race to the moon in the 1960s, the development of the large rockets that could thrust the spacecraft beyond Earth’s atmosphere became a critical element in the success of the Apollo program. The place where the Saturn V rocket was developed -- Huntsville, Alabama – is today known as “Rocket City.” As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the 50th anniversary of the mission to land on the moon puts a spotlight on the city’s historic role in the Apollo program, and beyond.