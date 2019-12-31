Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
December 31, 2019 09:19 PM
A stalled Rohingya refugee repatriation plan and the start of a judicial process by the West African nation Gambia for genocide charges against Myanmar marked the troubled end of the second year since more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Burmese army "clearance operation" in Myanmar's Rakhine State, crossing over to Bangladesh. Steve Sandford has this report for VOA from Bangkok.