South & Central Asia

Rohingya Reject Plans They Voluntarily Return to Myanmar

August 24, 2019 03:06 AM
Two years ago, Myanmar's army drew international condemnation for driving more than 750,000 Muslim Rohingya into neighboring Bangladesh. This week the Myanmar and Bangladesh governments announced the beginning of a voluntary repatriation plan for many, however not a single person volunteered to go back. Steve Sandford spoke to refugees and rights workers about the prospect of returning home amid security and rights concerns.
 

