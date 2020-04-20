COVID-19 Pandemic

Rome Starts an Uneasy Return to Normal

April 20, 2020 12:30 PM
Italy is edging towards an end of its lockdown, but with more than 23,000 deaths from coronavirus and still climbing, what the next phase is going to look like is still very unclear and much uncertainty remains. The Italian government has begun to allow some businesses to re-open but as Sabina Castelfranco reports for VOA from Rome, it is not turning out to be a smooth return to normal

Sabina Castelfranco
