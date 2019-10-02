Europe

Rouen Residents Demand Government Action After Massive Fire In Chemical Plant

October 2, 2019 06:07 AM
Rouen Residents Demand Government Action After Massive Fire In Chemical Plant video player.
Embed
Link

Thousands of people protested Tuesday in the northern French city of Rouen to denounce the consequences for health and the environment of last week's fire at a chemical factory. The blaze that broke out early Thursday ravaged the Lubrizol chemical plant in Rouen, a port city on the river Seine and the capital of Normandy, and created a huge black cloud over the region. Environmentalists and health experts are concerned that the toxic chemicals produced by Lubrizol could pollute the air and water in the area and pose health risks. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:23
From Rescue Cat to Corporate Star
From Rescue Cat to Corporate Star
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:20
One Year After Journalist's Murder, Case Being 'Ignored'
One Year After Journalist's Murder, Case Being 'Ignored'
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:16
Born Deaf, Top-Scoring Footballer Dreams of National Team
Born Deaf, Top-Scoring Footballer Dreams of National Team
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:11
Heading to School Far From Home
Heading to School Far From Home
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 18:10
Local Officials: IS Women in Syria's al-Hol Camp Pose Security Risk
Local Officials: IS Women in Syria's al-Hol Camp Pose Security Risk