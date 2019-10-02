Rouen Residents Demand Government Action After Massive Fire In Chemical Plant

Thousands of people protested Tuesday in the northern French city of Rouen to denounce the consequences for health and the environment of last week's fire at a chemical factory. The blaze that broke out early Thursday ravaged the Lubrizol chemical plant in Rouen, a port city on the river Seine and the capital of Normandy, and created a huge black cloud over the region. Environmentalists and health experts are concerned that the toxic chemicals produced by Lubrizol could pollute the air and water in the area and pose health risks. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.