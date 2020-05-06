In Russia, Critics say Return to Totalitarianism is an Easy Step
In the battle against COVID-19, Russia – like other nations - adopted new measures to reduce and control the movement of citizens. The measures, unimaginable just a few months ago, pose a challenge for those who defend individual liberties. In a report narrated by Jon Spier, Ricardo Marquina in Moscow looks at how some fear the coronavirus measures could signal an easy regression in a society that for generations was conditioned to live under surveillance and total state control.