Russia Denies Involvement in Colonial Pipeline Attack

May 11, 2021 11:40 PM
Russia has denied involvement in the cyberattack that crippled Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for almost half of the U.S. East Coast's fuel supply. While the Biden administration has taken steps to address gasoline shortages, drivers are beginning to see higher prices at the pump. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report. 

 

Patsy Widakuswara
