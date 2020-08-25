Russia Hails Its COVID-19 Vaccine But Questions Remain
August 25, 2020 02:58 PM
Russia announced this month it had won the global race to develop the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. But that self-proclaimed victory - and plans to ramp up production - come amid lingering questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Russian drug. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.
