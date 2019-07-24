Russia Raises Pressure on Georgia as Anger Mounts

It has been more than a month since people in the Republic of Georgia started taking to the streets to protest what many say is their government’s compliance with Russia, whose troops occupied 20 percent of Georgian territory 11 years ago. Public anger exploded after conservatives in the Georgian government invited the Communist Deputy of the Russian Duma, Andrei Gavrilov, to speak before the Georgian parliament. Police staged a violent crackdown of the initial demonstrations, and Moscow has imposed sanctions on Georgia, saying the protests are meant to provoke Russia. Ricardo Marquina has this report from Tblisi, narrated by VOA's Steve Redisch.