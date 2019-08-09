Russia Using Tourism as Weapon Against Georgia

August 9, 2019 02:01 AM
Russia Using Tourism as Weapon Against Georgia video player.
Download File
Embed

Russia appears to be using one of its most powerful weapons — tourism — against Georgia, its smaller neighbor to the south. Moscow has banned direct flights between Russia and Georgia, after the latest wave of protests in Georgia against Russia's occupation of two of its regions.  Moscow has also called for its citizens to return home. That is meant to damage the Georgian economy, which is highly dependent on tourism.  Ricardo Marquina reports from Tbilisi in this report narrated by Jim Randle.
 

Latest Episodes
August 09, 2019
UN Report Warns Climate Change Will Hit Our Stomachs
UN Report Warns Climate Change Will Hit Our Stomachs
August 09, 2019
Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe
Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe
July 30, 2019
It's a Messy Job, And They Do It: South Africa's 'Reclaimers' Recycle Bulk of Nation's Waste
South Africa Reclaimers WEB.mp4
July 26, 2019
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
July 26, 2019
How Pet Adoption Works in America
Giving a Second Chance: How Pet Adoption Works in America