Russian Actor Sentenced to 3.5 Years On Charges of Hurting Policeman
September 17, 2019 05:22 AM
A court in Moscow sentenced Russian actor Pavel Ustinov to 3.5 years in prison on Monday on charges of using violence against a policeman during an unauthorized protest last month. Ustinov denies the charges and says he was not demonstrating. The sentence was the latest in a series of harsh punishments for protesters arrested during unsanctioned rallies. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the harsh punishments for protesters are raising international concern.