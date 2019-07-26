Russian Authorities Harass Opposition Ahead of Key Moscow Elections

Russian authorities have summoned eight opposition politicians for questioning Thursday after jailing top Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny for 30 days. The opposition has been protesting the disqualification of several independent candidates who have planned to run for Moscow's city council in September 8 elections and challenge the ruling party's control over the 45-seat legislative body. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Moscow's elections can influence federal politics and the Kremlin keeps a tight control over the process.